Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp's defamation trial win: 'I'm heartbroken'

Amber Heard issued a statement on ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation win on Wednesday, commiserating what the verdict means for other victims of domestic violence.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard said in a statement obtained by EW, which she also released on social media. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," the actress continued. "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Johnny Depp; Amber Heard in court during defamation trial | Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images (2)

After a six-week trial in Virginia, a jury unanimously ruled in Depp's favor in his defamation trial, finding that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed her ex-husband when she penned her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which chronicled her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard scored a small victory as the jury ruled in her favor during certain elements of her defamation countersuit, receiving $2 million.

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of freedom of speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," Heard said, citing the libel lawsuit Depp lost against The Sun in 2020. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."