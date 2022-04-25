Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of putting cigarette out on her in audio played at trial

A series of volatile audio recordings between Heard and Depp were shared in court during day 8 of Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife.

Day eight of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard continued Monday with more audio recordings of the former couple's explosive arguments played for the courtroom in Fairfax County, Va. In one clip, Heard implies that Depp put out a cigarette on her, an allegation he denied in court.

"Go put your f—ing cigarettes out on someone else," Heard says in the audio. "You f—ing have consequences for your actions!" Depp replies, "Shut up, fat ass." On the stand, Depp called the allegations "another grossly exaggerated moment." He testified that he "did not put out a cigarette on her or throw a cigarette at her," but allowed that ashes might have been flicked in her direction.

The audio was one of many shared during Depp's fourth day on the stand, painting a portrait of the former couple's volatile relationship. In another clip, Heard claimed Depp "beat the shit out of me then a week later you show up at my doorstep."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the piece, his lawyers maintained the references to him and her public abuse allegations were clear, claiming that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp after a year of marriage in 2016, obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against him and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has called the allegations "heinous" and "not based in any species of truth," maintaining that Heard was abusive towards him.