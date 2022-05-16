Heard testified the Yorkie had been dealing with bowel control issues ever since getting into Depp's marijuana stash as a puppy.

Amber Heard vehemently denied defecating on Johnny Depp's side of the bed during her third day on the stand Monday.

After a weeklong break, Heard resumed testimony in Depp's defamation trial against her in Fairfax County, Va., fielding queries about the particularly bizarre anecdote shared amid the trial. Depp previously testified that he believed Heard defecated on his side of the bed — and tried to blame their dogs, Pistol and Boo — after an argument during her 30th birthday party in April 2016.

Heard pushed back against the claims, citing the bowel control issues one of their shared teacup Yorkies has. As a puppy, the Yorkie in question had gotten into Depp's stash of marijuana, Heard testified, leading to spontaneous bowel movements anywhere and everywhere. "[Boo] had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life," she said.

During testimony centered on Depp's alleged abuse, Heard said she left their two dogs on the bed while she packed for the Coachella Music Festival and did not notice one of them had an accident.

When asked if the poop was a prank, Heard responded: "Absolutely not. Absolutely not. First of all, I don't think that's funny. I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart. I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday… it was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny, period. That's disgusting."

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. Amber Heard | Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp recalled the "grotesque" moment that his security guard, Sean Bett, sent him a photo of the feces during his own testimony last month. He wanted out of the marriage and asked to retrieve his belongings at their shared residence while Heard was at Coachella, he testified, but Bett advised that it wasn't a good time to swing by.

"He showed me a photograph on his telephone of... it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," Depp said. "My initial response to that was, I mean... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."

Depp testified that he later approached Heard about a divorce and brought up the feces. Heard blamed the dog, but Depp wasn't convinced. "They're teacup Yorkies," he said. "They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs... I didn't feel like I deserved that kind of treatment."

The feces anecdote was recently spoofed in a divisive Saturday Night Live cold open during the May 14 episode. The sketch fictionalized security footage of the former couple's property manager (played by Kenan Thompson) discovering the feces on the bed. Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor also portrayed employees reveling in the mess.

Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentions Depp by name, his lawyers argue that references to their client (and Heard's previous abuse allegations following their 2017 divorce) are clear and have damaged Depp's career and reputation. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit, claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations false.