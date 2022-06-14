"To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told Today host Savannah Guthrie.

NBC shared more of Amber Heard's sit-down interview with Today host Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. The actress says she stands by her testimony after losing the defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told Guthrie in the 10-minute segment of the interview that aired Tuesday morning.

After Guthrie pressed her on the matter of the audio tapes — that Heard argues were edited and taken out of context though they reveal her admitting to instigating certain physical fights — Heard acknowledged mistakes she made during her relationship with Depp. She maintains that she never lied about what happened.

Amber Heard interviewed on the TODAY Show Amber Heard sits down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the jury verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case. | Credit: NBC News

"I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship," Heard said. "I behaved in a horrible, almost-unrecognizable-to-myself ways. I have so much regret." She added that she "freely and openly and voluntarily talked about" what she did.

"I talked about the horrible language, I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn't even know the difference between right and wrong," she continued. "I will always continue to feel like I was a part of this, like I was the other half of this relationship, because I was. And it was ugly and it could be very beautiful and was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I've always told the truth."

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, though she never referred specifically to Depp. Depp's attorneys argued his career was heavily impacted by that op-ed. The actor has denied any allegations of abuse and suggested Heard was the abuser. Heard countersued.

A jury sided with Depp on the defamation front and awarded the actor more than $10 million. Heard won just one of her three claims from her countersuit.

Heard believes there were various obstacles stacked against her during the trial, she tells Guthrie. One involved the U.K. trial in which Depp sued The Sun newspaper. He accused the publication of libel after an article referred to him as an abuser, though he lost that argument.

Heard feels there were crucial pieces of evidence that factored into that trial that weren't allowed to be introduced in her defense in this trial. Guthrie pointed out there are different rules in U.K. courts versus U.S. courts about what is and isn't admissible at trial.

The second element was social media. "I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media," she said. "I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok. And the jury is not immune to that."

The jury was not sequestered but had been instructed to not research or read about the case during the trial. When asked if she believed the jury members did so anyway, Heard replied, "How could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this."

In a separate interview with Guthrie, Depp's lawyers asserted their belief that social media "played no role whatsoever" in the verdict.

More of Heard's interview with Guthrie will air on Today and later on Dateline this Friday.

