The actress also flaunts a painting of her holding a dead cat in her Architectural Digest home tour.

Amanda Seyfried has 'toilet art' in every room of her home — and a 'wool vagina'

Amanda Seyfried wants you to remember that everybody poops. That's why she has "toilet art" in pretty much every room of her NYC apartment.

During the actor's Architectural Digest home tour, which debuted Tuesday, she points out a ceramic sculpture of a toilet that her sister made in high school. "I've had it in my apartment since I moved downtown," she says.

Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

That's when she reveals that "in every room, I guess, there's toilet art." The video highlights multiple examples of framed drawings of women sitting on toilets, with either a dog nearby or a child on their lap.

"It's funny, I actually, in my house upstate, I have like a wool vagina hanging. Custom vagina, not kidding," she adds. "I don't know why. I like to remember that we're all human."

She also goes on to show off a custom painting by Mark Ryden where she's depicted holding a dead cat. "It's my favorite piece of art ever," she says. "He was inspired by something I said about me wanting him to paint me with a dead cat, and he literally painted me with a dead cat."

Watch her full AD tour below.