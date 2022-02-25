Amanda Bynes files to end her conservatorship after almost 9 years

The She's the Man star has filed a petition to terminate her parents' conservatorship of her, which granted them legal control over her affairs in 2013.

Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her nearly nine-year conservatorship, which granted her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes legal control over her affairs in 2013.

The actress filed a petition Wednesday in California's Ventura County Superior Court to terminate the conservatorship, according to court records. A hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told PEOPLE on Friday. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." (Esquibias did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.)

Bynes was first placed under the conservatorship in August 2013, following her highly publicized spiral of erratic behavior and multiple arrests amid a struggle with substance abuse. In 2018, the actress told Paper magazine that she had been sober for four years, and thanked her parents for helping her "get back on track."

Though Bynes relapsed in 2019, Esquibias told PEOPLE last year that the actress was "doing great," and later stated that "her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes' parents, told EW in a statement, "Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda's petition to terminate the conservatorship and is so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here."