Amanda Bynes released from conservatorship after nearly 9 years

A judge has terminated the actress' conservatorship, stating that she has "done everything the court has asked."

A California judge officially terminated Amanda Bynes' conservatorship Tuesday, releasing the former child star from her parents' legal control after almost nine years.

Bynes was first placed under the conservatorship in 2013, after her struggles with substance abuse led to a highly publicized spiral of erratic behavior and multiple arrests. The actress filed to terminate the arrangement last month, with her lawyer David A. Esquibias stating, "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

All other parties involved apparently agreed; in contrast to Britney Spears' prolonged court battle to terminate her own conservatorship, Bynes seemed able to end hers quickly and easily, with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes. "Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda's petition to terminate the conservatorship and is so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here," the parents' lawyer, Tamar Arminak, previously told EW.

2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Pink Carpet Amanda Bynes in 2008 | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

During the short hearing in Ventura County Superior Court, Judge Roger L. Lund congratulated Bynes and said she had "done everything the court has asked over a long period of time," according to The New York Times. The official termination followed a tentative ruling Monday stating that "the court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Bynes told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

In 2018, the actress told Paper magazine that she had been sober for four years, and thanked her parents for helping her "get back on track."

Lawyers for Bynes and her parents did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment Tuesday.