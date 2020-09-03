Alyssa Milano says she has 'heart palpitations' among lingering COVID-19 symptoms

Nearly a month after revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Alyssa Milano says she's still dealing with some scary lingering symptoms like "occasional heart palpitations" and forgetting her words.

The actress posted a health update on Instagram Tuesday night and said while she's "starting to physically feel better" and taking medications and supplements, she still has persisting symptoms.

"I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part)," the Charmed star wrote. "But it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal."

She also said she's afraid for her loved ones to contract the disease, which she called "a beast."

"I get super scared sometimes, though. Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick," Milano continued. "I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

In early August, Milano recounted how she contracted the novel coronavirus back in April but didn't realize what her symptoms meant until she finally obtained the results of her antibody blood work.

"I had never been this kind of sick," Milano shared on Instagram. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every COVID symptom."

Milano wrote that she took two COVID-19 tests by the end of March and both tested negative. She then took a finger-prick antibody test. Also negative.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," she recalled. "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

"I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers," the actress continued. "I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt."

Milano is among the latest celebrities who revealed they tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he and his family all tested positive and encouraged fans to stay vigilant, always wear a mask, and be strict about gatherings.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.