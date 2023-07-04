Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are having a whale of a good time poking fun at all those fishy breakup rumors.

The Always Sunny costars, who have been married since 2008, have been on the receiving end of a recent wave of gossip that claimed the couple had gone their separate ways after McElhenney allegedly cheated on Olson while in Wales. On Monday, Olson took to Twitter to jokingly set the record straight.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale," she wrote. "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

McElhenney later re-tweeted Olson's statement, adding, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are…. incorrect."

Even McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham AFC, which he owns with pal Ryan Reynolds, got in on the fun, writing, "Something tells me they are not fin-ished… moar to this story I'm shore."

EW has reached out to McElhenney and Olson's representatives for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Olson and McElhenney first met while working together on the long-running comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The pair share two sons, Axel and Leo.

