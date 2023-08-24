A man identified as Chad Michael Busto allegedly charged toward Barrymore and Reneé Rapp at an event in New York City this week.

Days after approaching the stage during a live speaking event with Drew Barrymore, the Hollywood star's alleged stalker was "temporarily detained" outside her home in New York, a local police officer tells EW.

A man whom Southampton Town Police Lieut. Todd Spencer identified as Chad Michael Busto, who allegedly rushed Barrymore and Reneé Rapp on stage during a presentation at an event at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, was detained for a short period on Wednesday. He was apprehended after allegedly going door-to-door in the wealthy neighborhood, located near the eastern tip of Long Island.

"It was reported to us that he was on the property — we did not see him on the property," Spencer says, confirming that authorities "located him in the vicinity" of Barrymore's home after receiving a call from a member of her team.



Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. Drew Barrymore | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The man being identified as Busto was previously escorted away from the stage after he charged toward Barrymore and Rapp as they discussed the latter's new album, Snow Angel.

"Oh my God, yes, hi!" the Drew Barrymore Show host exclaimed in footage from the incident after the man yelled to her from the audience.

"You know who I am," the man said as he stepped toward the actress. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

Rapp then put her hand around Barrymore and took her backstage while others in attendance apprehended the man. The pair later returned to finish their discussion, and Barrymore praised Rapp's quick thinking.

"Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness — it's your level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard," she said, referring to the 1992 movie. "You are my Kevin Costner."

A representative for Barrymore did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.



