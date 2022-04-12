Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta divorce after 8 years of marriage

Comedian Ali Wong and her husband, the entrepreneur Justin Hakuta, are divorcing after eight years of marriage.

According to PEOPLE, Wong and Hakuta made the "amicable" decision to split and "will continue to co-parent lovingly." The couple share two young daughters, Mari and Nikki. A representative for Wong did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Tuesday.

Wong and Hakuta began dating after meeting at a friend's wedding in 2010, and wed in Wong's native San Francisco in 2014. Hakuta and their children have often been at the heart of Wong's stand-up work, including her lauded 2016 Netflix special Baby Cobra, in which she joked about how she managed to "trap" Hakuta.

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," Wong said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to trap his ass. Going to trap his ass!' And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

In her 2018 follow-up special, Hard Knock Wife, Wong shared some comical reflections on signing a prenuptial agreement amid her newfound success, joking, "No one could have predicted this outcome, so much so that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup. It's true. And now if we get divorced, their son is f---ed."

Hakuta once again provided standup fodder for Wong's raunchy Valentine's Day special Don Wong, released earlier this year. Reflecting on the challenges of monogamy, she quipped, "I think about cheating on my husband every five minutes." But she didn't stray, of course, because he's a good guy. "He's got all these wonderful qualities," Wong said, noting that he introduced her to psychedelic mushrooms and ayahuasca. "So in addition to being my husband, he's also my drug dealer."