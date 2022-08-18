Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are divorcing after 8 years of marriage

The couple, who met on the set of Mad Men, tied the knot in 2014 and share one child.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel are going their separate ways.

The Mad Men actor filed for divorce from the Handmaid's Tale actress Aug. 10, after eight years of marriage. PEOPLE confirmed the news via New York's Putnam County Court and a representative for Bledel. Reps for Bledel and Kartheiser didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Thursday.

The low-key couple, who first met while shooting season 5 of Mad Men, announced in 2013 that they had gotten engaged and then tied the knot in a private ceremony the following year. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, share one child, a son, who Bledel's Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson shared the couple welcomed in the fall of 2015.

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser | Credit: Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," Patterson told Glamour in 2016. "We're comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son. I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect."

Bledel and Kartheiser have starred in several high-profile TV series and films throughout their careers. Her credits include the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants movies, and Kartheiser's include the Buffy spin-off Angel and DC's Titans. But as a couple, they largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," Kartheiser told Vulture in 2014. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it."

He added, "It's magical, love, and all of that is… profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."