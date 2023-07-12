Former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas has accused Jonah Hill of forcibly kissing her when she was 16 years old and he was 24, an allegation Hill denies.

Nikolas made her claim after Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused the actor last weekend of being "emotionally abusive."

Nikolas tweeted Saturday that 15 years ago she had been at a Hollywood party hosted by Hill and Justin Long where she says Hill offered her a cigarette. The actress said they then went outside to smoke and Hill assaulted her.

"#JonahHill didn't hand me the cig, which I thought was weird, and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it, and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat," Nikolas tweeted.

Hill's attorney Martin D. Singer has called Nikolas' account a "complete fabrication" in a statement to EW, labeling Nikolas a "serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry."

Long has denied knowing about the incident in a statement to EW.

"This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago," a representative for the actor said. "While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas."

This past weekend, surf instructor Sarah Brady alleged that Hill was "emotionally abusive" to her during their short relationship between 2021 and 2022. She made the allegation in a series of Instagram Story posts featuring screenshots of what she described as their text exchanges.

In one exchange, the actor allegedly asked her to take down any surfing photos from Instagram with her "ass in a thong." In another screenshot of texts, Hill seems to take umbrage with Brady taking pictures with men and "pictures of yourself in a bathing suit" as well as posting "sexy pictures."

Once she had deleted the photos, Hill allegedly wrote that it was a "good start" but that she didn't "seem to get" his point. The alleged message from Hill read, "But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

"This is a warning to all girls," Brady wrote in her since-expired Instagram Story. "If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan."

Representatives for Hill did not respond to EW's request for comment about Brady's allegation.

Brady concluded her posts by stating that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person" and that it often stems from someone's own personal trauma. "At the same time," she wrote, "it doesn't mean it's okay."

Hill, who has been public about his struggles with mental health, has taken a step back from the public eye, announcing last August that he would not be promoting his upcoming films in an effort to focus on his battle with anxiety.