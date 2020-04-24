Image zoom Will Heath/NBC

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression is back.

The actor posted a three-minute video on Instagram on Friday getting back into his Saturday Night Live character. Baldwin mocked the president's suggestion from a Thursday press conference that one possible way to treat the coronavirus might be to inject disinfectants (or, as doctors call the practice, "committing suicide").

The actor doesn't have his SNL wig and makeup, but can still do a mean Trump:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_YHbONjaxb/?igshid=t7llvols6ds1

"I was, of course, being facetious," Baldwin says as Trump, referring to his extremely dangerous medical advice. "I wasn't suggesting you take Lysol and shoot it into your veins ... or squirt it on some washcloth and huff it yourself ... or that you snort it -- which a lot of young people are into, I'm told, huffing and snorting and injecting all the household chemicals."

Then Baldwin's video goes in a rather unexpected and graphic direction that we wouldn't want to spoil here, but it's definitely worth watching.

Previously, actual Trump riffed at his press event: "I see the disinfectant — where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?"

That prompted the maker of Lysol to issue a statement: "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he made the disinfectant comment "sarcastically, just to see what would happen."

