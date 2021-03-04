Alec Baldwin quits Twitter again, says platform is for 'a--holes'

The actor last quit Twitter in January, after his wife received backlash for her fluctuating Spanish accent.

Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter... again.

The actor announced he deactivated his account on Wednesday because of the "a--holes" on the platform who criticized a Tweet he sent about Gillian Anderson's American accent.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin tweeted a news article pointing out that Anderson, who split time growing up between the U.S. and U.K., used an American accent while accepting her Golden Globe for The Crown, the drama series about the British royal family.

Anderson is quoted in the article as saying she "tried hard to cling on to my British accent" when her family moved from England back to the United States when she was 11. And though she's based in London now, she said, "I just slip into one [accent] or the other."

Baldwin, who recently defended his wife Hilaria from her own accent switching commotion, tweeted in response, "Switching accents? That sounds...fascinating."

If you missed it, back in December, Hilaria began trending on Twitter as social media users — including journalist Tracie Morrissey and Twitter user @lenibriscoe — dug into her past, alleging that she fabricated Spanish roots after having been born and raised in Boston, Mass. Additionally, Morrissey and @lenibriscoee claimed to have evidence that the accent she often uses is not real. Baldwin quit Twitter in January over the debacle.

In Feb., Hilaria apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote on Instagram. "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

In Baldwin's nearly 10-minute Instagram video announcing his latest Twitter exit, the actor said he decided to leave the platform because "haters" were not understanding the "irony" behind his comment about Anderson. Baldwin doesn't name Anderson in the video, saying he doesn't "want to drag other people into my debates."

"I noticed that someone said that this actress — who I won't mention — had switched accents during the press for her show, from her accent from another country to an American accent," the 30 Rock actor said. "And I just wrote, 'Oh that's interesting.' And of course you can't do any irony on Twitter, you can't do irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now."

Baldwin clarified that he's a "huge fan of" the actress, and he was only commenting to say that "whatever expressions are important to you, that's your business," whether it's a "country, language, music, food, clothing, art."

He added that Twitter "is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--holiness."

And though he acknowledged he could ignore the haters, he said, "The problem with Twitter is, Twitter is a lot of haters."

He went on to thank his Instagram followers for embracing him, his wife, and his family, before saying there were also haters on the platform.

"We just welcomed our daughter and one of the things that is just so simple and so basic, is that yes I'm significantly older than my wife," Baldwin said. "And the unpleasant people, even on Instagram, don't hesitate to hit me with that stick as much as possible like they're giving me some new information."

On Monday, the couple welcomed their sixth child, a daughter named Lucia, via surrogate. Her arrival comes five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo.