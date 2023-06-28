The habitually gruff actor posted about his frustrations aboard a plane stuck seven and a half hours at the gate.

Alec Baldwin on the ABC's of air travel: Always Be Complaining

Alec Baldwin, voted Actor Least Likely to Read a Room, inspired both sympathy and schadenfreude after posting a couple Instagram posts about how "s---ty" American airlines are amid a never-ending wait stuck at the gate.

"Six and 1/2 hours on a plane, sitting at the gate, waiting to fly NEWARK to VANCOUVER," Baldwin captioned his first post, his hair telling the tale of a life spent taxiing on a runway. "No end in sight. #HowWillGlobalWarmingEffectAirTravel"

Alec Baldwin Gets Dragged By Instagram Followers for Complaining About Flight Delay: 'Cry Me a River' Credit: Instagram/alecbaldwininsta Alec Baldwin (left), Alec Baldwin an hour later and angrier | Credit: Alec Baldwin/Instagram

One hour later, things weren't looking up on the tarmac.

"Why are US airlines so s---ty? Sitting here for 7 and 1/2 hours," Baldwin captioned a second post, this time with a face angled in exasperation.

In the comments section, reactions ranged from gentle ridicule ("Fly private. You got the loot. Cry me a river.") to open mockery ("Lifestyle of the rich and the famous. Always complaining! Always complaining!") to attempts at commiseration ("I feel your pain. Literally. Row 20.").

Did Alec Baldwin even know planes have a Row 20? Did he finally make it off that gosh darn tarmac? Why are U.S. airlines so s---y? And why didn't he fly private? Like how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know.

