Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine star, dies at 89

Alan Arkin, the veteran Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in Little Miss Sunshine and Argo, has died. He was 89.

A representative for Arkin confirmed the news to EW, and the actor's sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, provided a statement to PEOPLE. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," it read. "A loving husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin's award-winning career in entertainment spanned more than 65 years and featured him in memorable turns in 1968's Inspector Clouseau, 1990's Edward Scissorhands, and Affleck's 2012 drama Argo. His performance as Edwin Hoover, the wise-cracking patriarch in Little Miss Sunshine, earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2007.

In the following years, the actor continued to receive additional awards consideration for his role as producer Lester Siegel in Argo and his role as Norman Newlander in Netflix's comedy-drama series The Kominsky Method, which saw Arkin star alongside Michael Douglas. Arkin earned multiple nominations for the series, including Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020 and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominations in 2020 and 2021.

