Al Pacino will be a father (again) at age 83

The iconic star of The Godfather is about to become a real father... again... at age 83.

Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a baby, EW has confirmed through a representative for the actor.

TMZ first broke the news Tuesday that Alfallah is eight months pregnant, and is due to give birth in the near future.

Al Pacino on April 19, 2023 in New York City Al Pacino | Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Pacino and Alfallah have been together since the coronavirus pandemic, though they weren't publicly linked until April 2022.

The Oscar-winning actor's child with Alfallah will be his fourth. He has a 33-year-old daughter he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, whom he had with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Robert De Niro, Pacino's Godfather Part II costar, also recently welcomed his seventh child at age 79.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but [sometimes] you just have no choice," De Niro told ET Canada. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

