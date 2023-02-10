Adrianne Curry deletes Twitter account amid backlash over body-shaming Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey

Adrianne Curry, the winner of America's Next Top Model season 1, has deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for body-shaming The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey.

In a tweet that was shared in a screenshot by Lynskey, Curry wrote, "Her body says life of luxury… not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey quickly responded pointing out that the photo Curry had commented on, where she wears a Christian Siriano gown, was for an InStyle magazine cover shoot, night and day (and several hot showers) different from Kathleen, the ruthless survivalist Lynskey portrays in The Last of Us.

"I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA," Lynskey wrote, referring to the name of the military government in control of the United States twenty years after the fungus uprising. "I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

On Thursday, a search for @AdrianneCurry on Twitter revealed an error message reading "This account doesn't exist." Curry took to her Facebook account to explain why she shut down her account, arguing that her comments weren't personal and complaining that Lynskey "screen shotted it and posted it for her fans to BULLY me over an opinion on a FICTIONAL CHARACTER. LOL."

"Actors and actresses that cannot take criticism of characters they play is absurd to me. I acted in a film that people tore my character to SHREDS. I am not the character. It wasn't a direct attack. I survived," she wrote.

Curry said she would stay off Twitter until Lynskey's fans "stop berating me for not finding her feminine stature suitable for warlord status." She concluded the post with, "Now, I think I'll keep my NERD movie/show criticism to myself. These people take it too personally."

