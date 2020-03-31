Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger hospitalized due to coronavirus

Fountains of Wayne type Music genre Rock

Grammy-winning Fountains of Wayne musician and Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lyricist Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

In a statement provided to EW by his agent, Schlesinger's girlfriend confirmed that "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19" and is "on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery."

She added that while Schlesinger "is in critical condition," he is improving and she is "cautiously optimistic" about his recovery.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Schlesinger's longtime lawyer, Josh Grier, told Variety, in contradiction to several reports about the musician's health that began circulating online Monday.

In addition to scoring three Emmys — one for writing lyrics for Rachel Bloom's hit CW musical series and two for his lyrical contributions to the 2011 and 2012 Tony Awards telecasts — Schlesinger was also nominated for an Oscar for penning the title soundtrack tune from the Tom Hanks-directed 1996 film That Thing You Do! before logging the 2003 hit "Stacy's Mom" at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 as part of the rock band Fountains of Wayne. Hanks was one of the first celebrities to publicly announce testing positive for coronavirus, though he and wife Rita Wilson have since recovered from COVID-19.

Image zoom

Schlesinger won his Grammy for his work on the 2008 comedy album A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All! alongside Stephen Colbert.

Schlesinger was also set to collaborate with Bloom on the music for an upcoming stage adaptation of Fran Drescher's sitcom The Nanny.

Related content: