An IHOP employee figured out she turned away Adam Sandler, and her TikTok video is going viral

A TikTok video showing an IHOP employee turning away Adam Sandler has gone viral, after Dayanna Rodas recognized her mistake and begged him to "pleaseee come back."

Sandler and one of his daughters recently visited IHOP hoping for a quick meal, but apparently left after being told about the longer than usual wait. Using what looks like security footage, Rodas posted a video of her interaction with the Uncut Gems star, captioning it with "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

She bookended the video with a filter of her face in clown makeup, indicating her embarrassment over the situation.

"I used to serve him regularly," TikTok user Drew Talbert said. "Never served a nicer person."

"The fact he could have said 'I'm Adam Sandler' and didn't is amazing. Most celebrities would use their status to get them places," added another user.

It's nice to see that Sandler didn't make a scene and use his clout to be seated faster, opting instead to just not bother with the extended wait time. And it's always nice to see celebrities being treated like regular people, especially in these pandemic times. Still, there's a definite lesson learned from all this:

Before you turn away a customer, even during the busiest time of the day, make sure they're not Adam Sandler.

A representative for Sandler confirmed that he was at the restaurant but had no comment.