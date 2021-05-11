Adam Sandler reunites with IHOP employee who went viral on TikTok

Turns out milkshakes do bring all the boys to the yard — or at least an IHOP parking lot.

How's this for a sweet ending?

Sandler and the IHOPer, Dayanna Rodas, were pictured together in a photo montage on her TikTok on Monday, following their viral saga's multiple turns.

"Couldn't have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!" Rodas captured the series of pics showing them both masked and posing near tables of milkshakes.

The tale started late last month when Rodas shared a video on TikTok showing her with a clown face filter for telling Sandler and his daughter there was a 30-minute wait when they came into IHOP in Manhasset, N.Y., for some grub. The fam, who were captured on what looked to be security footage, left rather than wait. Rodas eventually figured out it was Sandler under the mask, so she pleaded in her social post for the Uncut Gems star to "pleeeease come back."

Amazingly, Sandler actually replied on Twitter, joking that he only left because the "all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes" (and not due to the half-hour wait).

In another syrupy twist, IHOP took inspiration from the actor and comedian's tweet and branded this past Monday, May 10, as "Milkshake Monday." The pancake house pledged to donate up to $1 per milkshake sold (up to $50,000) to the Comedy Gives Back organization. (Sandler previously supported the org by performing as part of Laugh Aid in 2020, which helped comics impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.) In another nod to Sandler, the restaurant chain offered all-you-can-drink milkshakes at its 19 Long Island restaurants.

And, as the photos show, Sandler actually came to the event, even bringing one of his beloved bulldogs.

"Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday," the Funny People star wrote, sharing a photo of his pooch near a sign that had a heart and his nickname, "Sandman." No word though on how many milkshakes Sandler consumed.