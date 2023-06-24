The actor died in January at the age of 54.

Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich's cause of death revealed as effects of fentanyl

Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich's cause of death has been revealed. The actor died in January from the effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

"It was an accidental overdose of fentanyl," Rich's publicist, Danny Deraney, confirmed to EW. "The alcohol found in his system was produced by organs following his death. That is according to the doctor who performed the autopsy."

The report indicates that the 54-year-old actor's death on Jan. 7 was accidental and that he died at home.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Adam Rich | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

"The family and I are relieved that our assumptions were correct in that he was not using any hard drugs, which initial reports suggested," Deraney told EW. "Unfortunately, Adam becomes another statistic to our broader fentanyl problem."

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that fentanyl is a factor in more than half of overdoses that occur in the United States. In 2021, fentanyl accounted for 67,325 preventable deaths, a 26 percent increase from 2020's 53,480 preventable deaths, reports the National Safety Council.

Rich rose to fame playing Nicholas, the youngest Bradford family member, on the 1970s sitcom Eight Is Enough.

At the time of his death, TMZ reported that law enforcement officials did not suspect foul play. Deraney told EW in January that "America's little brother" was kind, generous, and a "warrior in the fight against mental illness."

Before his death, Rich had problems with drug use and faced legal troubles, including a 1991 arrest for attempting to steal morphine at an L.A. pharmacy.

Rich's other acting credits included Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Small Wonder, Dungeons & Dragons, and Code Red. He took a 10-year acting hiatus after a 1993 episode of Baywatch before returning to the industry in the 2003 film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, in which he played himself. He also appeared as Nicholas Bradford in two Eight Is Enough TV movies.