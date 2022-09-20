Adam Levine denies affair allegations but admits he 'crossed a line'
Adam Levine has addressed allegations that he had an affair while married to wife Behati Prinsloo.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate," Levine continued, adding that he has "addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." He wrote, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."
The statement comes in response to a viral TikTok shared by model Sumner Stroh claiming that she and Levine had a year-long affair. She shared screenshots of alleged private messages from the former The Voice judge, including one purportedly from June. The model said she came forward because a friend tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid.
Levine has been married to Prinsloo since 2014. They share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the couple is expecting their third child together.
See Levine's full statement below.
