"This is a true scary thing that just happened," the actor recounted during a live taping of his podcast.

Adam DeVine says a man was 'gunned down' outside of his home

Adam DeVine revealed that a murder recently occurred outside of his home in the Hollywood Hills.

During a live taping of his This Is Important podcast on Wednesday evening, the Pitch Perfect actor said he and wife Chloe Bridges had observed from their balcony a nearby party that turned deadly.

"This is a true scary thing that just happened," DeVine recounted to co-hosts Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck. "Across the street from my house they are running this crazy poker game, right? People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s--- and like, old guys, who for sure f--- prostitutes and play cards."

"I see these dudes and it's like, fun to sit and watch," he continued. "Me and my wife, we're sitting up on our balcony, and this looks crazy." And "this is where it gets sad," DeVine said. "Someone was murdered there." Someone had been "gunned down," he said, noting that he had "called that shit" as the soiree looked quite dicey from afar.

Adam DeVine Adam DeVine | Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA on Thursday that a shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the Hollywood Hills, though it is unclear if it is the same killing in DeVine's anecdote. However, a neighbor told authorities that she believed the tenant had been hosting a poker game before the night turned deadly.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, was declared dead at the scene.

Reps for DeVine didn't immediately respond to EW's request for clarification.

DeVine most recently reprised his Pitch Perfect role as Bumper Allen on the Peacock spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which was renewed for season 2 earlier this year. Other recent credits include TV series The Righteous Gemstones and The Freak Brothers. He'll next star in the film The Out-Laws opposite Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.