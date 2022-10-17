The actress revealed she was "forced to pretend everything was okay and normal while dealing with intense injuries."

Abigail Breslin is opening up about her history as a domestic abuse survivor.

In a candid post to Instagram, the Oscar-nominee discussed an abusive relationship that left her with "intense injuries" and feeling the "loneliest" she's ever felt. Breslin chose to share her story as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to highlight the work of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Comic-Con International 2016 - "Scream Queens" Press Line | Credit: SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actress Abigail Breslin attends the "Scream Queens" press line during Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story," Breslin begins. "I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent."

Breslin details being "beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend everything was okay and normal while dealing with intense injuries" that "most people didn't even see."

The 26-year-old actress reveals she would cover up her bruises with concealer and foundation because she "still cared" for her abuser. The combination of physical abuse with "a plethora of put-downs, shaming, and harsh verbal abuse" left Breslin feeling "unworthy of anyone's love."

"I felt ugly and hated," she continued. "I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME."

Breslin called the two years she was with her abuser "the loneliest I have ever felt."

Breslin goes on to thank "the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping" to get her out of her abusive relationship.

"I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me," she added.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress says she is now in a "wonderful, healthy, happy, and amazing relationship" and that while she still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, it's much more manageable than in the years following her relationship. "I am still healing," she wrote.

"The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience. I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone," Breslin concluded. "If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support."