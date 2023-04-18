Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed as accidental drowning

The pop star died from an accidental drowning caused by the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling compressed air.

Aaron Carter's death was determined to be drowning caused by the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling compressed air, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The manner of death was ruled as accidental, with the first cause of death listed as drowning and the second listed from effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane, a volatile substance found in cans of compressed air. Carter was found submerged in his bathtub in his Lancaster, Calif. home last November. He was 34.

The musician and former child star was best known for hit songs "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq," as well as being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. He released five studio albums and several EPs, including Aaron Carter Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron, and Another Earthquake, and Love.

Carter courted controversy in recent years, having been arrested twice on drug-related charges and received a restraining order by his brother, who alleged that Aaron had threatened to kill Nick's pregnant wife. Aaron denied the allegations. Carter had been vocal about his mental health struggles, revealing in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety.

Following the news of Carter's death, Nick mourned the loss of his brother while acknowledging their complicated relationship. "My heart is broken," he wrote on Instagram. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Carter continued. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on Earth."

