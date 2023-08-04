"She'll look at you and you go, 'Oh, s---!'"

50 Cent still has a crush on 'sexy forever' Helen Mirren: 'I don't care how old she get'

50 Cent's celebrity crush on Helen Mirren is still going strong.

The "In Da Club" rapper and television producer (real name: Curtis Jackson) revealed that he has been smitten with the Fast X actress since they first met at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2017.

"She's sexy," he said in a recent Men's Health video. "She'll look at you and you go, 'Oh, s---!' Like, look, I don't care how old she get. I don't give a f--- what nobody says, she's sexy."

50 Cent added that Mirren's husband, Taylor Hackford, was similarly aware of the actress' natural charm when they met on the red carpet. "Her husband was just right there with her. He's going, 'Oh, that's just what she does,'" he said. "He notices what you notice: that she's sexy."

But what specifically makes Mirren so alluring — aside from her good looks, kind personality, and Oscar-winning acting skills, of course. "It's confidence," 50 Cent said. "It's everything she is for all of these years. She's going to be sexy forever."

The Power executive producer previously dished about falling for Mirren at the film festival in a 2018 Conan interview.

Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent Helen Mirren and 50 Cent | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I just saw her in the south of France and she just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," he recalled. "For real. It's a different thing. Like old Hollywood is rich, but it's another thing. It's this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

Still, when host Conan O'Brien jokingly asked 50 Cent if he'd date Mirren if her husband were no longer in the picture, he replied that "as long as [Hackford's] alive, I wouldn't say yes."

"It's not right, because you know what? I don't want nobody waiting for me to be knocked off in a crash or something, you know what I mean?" he explained. "It's just not the right thing to do."

Watch 50 Cent share his enduring appreciation for Mirren in the video above.

