Taika Waititi says don't sleep on this photo thread of him snoozing

There is now a one-stop shop, Taika Waititi-approved social media experience for anyone searching for photos of the Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok director taking a nap in unexpected places.

There’s a Twitter account called “taika naptiti” and it assembles all of these images into one place because, yes, if you didn’t already understand this about the Oscar winner, Waititi has been caught numerous times taking a snooze in his kid’s stroller, on a park bench, in a chair, you name it.

In October, Jimmy Kimmel discussed his sleep routine, resulting in Waititi pretending to take a nap right there on the late-night show stage.

“Finally! A place where all the photos can live,” the director tweeted of the naptiti account. “There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space.”

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

jimmy kimmel edition pic.twitter.com/Z39a2g0SGy — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

next goal wins edition with special appearance by the pineapple shorts pic.twitter.com/9pd3XjV9Re — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok star Mark Ruffalo took that to heart and shared an image of him and Chris Hemsworth “holding [him] up on the red carpet” while the filmmaker took “a two minute nap.”

I’ll contribute this one of @ChrisHemsworth & me holding you up on the red carpet as you take a two minute nap. https://t.co/B0GxNs46Zt pic.twitter.com/9iEnjMizbc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 25, 2020

Consider this a call for submissions. Any Marvel star or crew member, anyone who was involved with Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows or The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, show up and grow this thread.

EW will even throw one in. Back during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Waititi was catching some Zs when Sam Rockwell, one of his Jojo Rabbit stars, gave him a puppy wake-up call.

