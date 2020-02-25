Danai Gurira gives the A to Z on her life and career

Danai Gurira might be a series regular on The Walking Dead, but she’s so much more than just a zombie star. She stars in EW’s latest digital cover — to celebrate her final episodes on the acclaimed show — and obliged to a little onscreen test about…herself.

The actress sat down for EW’s A to Z series, giving viewers a word for each letter of the alphabet that describes her career (and her life). From Americanah, her upcoming show on HBO Max (it’s an adaptation of the Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie novel of the same name), to elephants (her favorite animal) to the one thing she needs in life at all times.

Watch the video to learn more about Danai, and read her full cover story to catch up on her farewell to The Walking Dead.

