Watch Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna honored at Staples Center memorial service

Almost one month after their tragic deaths, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being honored with “A Celebration of Life” memorial at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Fittingly, the special event is taking place on Monday, with the significance of the Feb. 24 date stemming from the father-daughter’s basketball numbers (Gianna wore #2, while Kobe wore #24 for the last 10 years of his career). Beginning at 1 p.m. ET, the tribute can be live-streamed above, or seen on ESPN.

Bryant, who was recently selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, along with 13-year-old Gianna and seven other victims. The day of the accident, fans immediately rushed to honor the NBA legend at Staples Center, where Bryant had brought home five championships as a Los Angeles Laker. With the Grammys already scheduled to take place that night at Staples, host Alicia Keys referred to the venue as “the house that Kobe built.”

In the subsequent weeks, the salutes have continued to pour in, whether it was through social media, murals all around Los Angeles, or at the Feb. 16 NBA All-Star Game, which featured emotional tributes from Jennifer Hudson and Common.

Watch “A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant” above.

Related content: