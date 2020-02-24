Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and Hidden Figures inspiration, dies at 101

Image zoom Eddy Chen/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Katherine Johnson, the groundbreaking NASA mathematician portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, has died at the age of 101.

Long before she helped develop the mathematical formulas that got Americans into space, she was born Katherine Coleman in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Her brilliance with math allowed her to skip some grades, putting her in high school by age 13 and college by age 18. In 1939, West Virginia decided to quietly start integrating its graduate schools, and West Virginia State College president John W. Davis invited Johnson and two male students to be the first black students at West Virginia University. Johnson didn’t stay in the program for long, eventually leaving to have kids with husband James Goble, but in 1952 she heard about the all-black computing division at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (or NACA, as NASA was then known) headed by Dorothy Vaughan (portrayed by Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures).

In 1956 Goble died of cancer, and in 1957 the Soviet Union made history by launching the satellite Sputnik into space. Johnson’s math helped analyze early American attempts to match the Soviets, and she provided trajectory analysis for Alan Shepherd’s Freedom 7 mission in 1961, America’s first manned spaceflight. But her most famous contribution to NASA came in 1962, during John Glenn’s spaceflight. NASA computers had been programmed with calculations, but Glenn didn’t trust the machines. He asked the engineers to have Johnson double-check the equations. “If she says they’re good, then I’m ready to go,” Johnson recalled Glenn saying. She did, and he was.

“NASA is deeply saddened by the loss of a leader from our pioneering days, and we sent our deepest condolences to the family of Katherine Johnson,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “Ms. Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made human strides that also opened doors for women and people of color in the universal human quest to explore space.”

The @NASA family will never forget Katherine Johnson's courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her. Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/xwnRX9oZoi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

Johnson’s story was not one of the most well-known narratives from the Space Age until Hidden Figures introduced her, Vaughan, and Mary Jackson (the mathematician portrayed by Janelle Monáe) to mainstream awareness. Henson told EW in 2015 that she and director Theodore Melfi visited Johnson before they started filming: “We sat and talked and went through photo albums. Her children were there, and her grandchildren. I really felt a responsibility when her children met me. They were like, ‘We couldn’t think of a better actress to play our mom.’ I was like, ‘No pressure!’ She said multiple times, ‘I don’t know why you’re making a movie about me. I just did my work,’” he says. “She’s just so humble and doesn’t understand what she’s done to pave the way for other women or women of color.”

Hidden Figures was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture. Though it didn’t win any, Henson, Monáe, and Spencer did bring Johnson up on stage with them to celebrate the real-life women behind the film.

“Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, poise, grace and beauty with the world! Because of your hard work little girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON!!!” Henson wrote on Instagram after news of Johnson’s death. “Your legacy will live on FORVER AND EVER!!! You ran so we could fly!!! I will forever be honored to have been apart of bringing your story to life. You/your story was hidden and thank GOD you are #hiddennomore🚀 God bless your beautiful family. I am so honored to have sat and broke bread with you all.”

