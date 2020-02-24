Ashley Judd, Tarana Burke, more react to Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction

Famous figures in entertainment, activism, and politics are speaking out in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction.

Following Monday’s news that a jury found the former movie mogul guilty on two of five potential counts — committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree — actress Ashley Judd, who previously accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, thanked those who told their stories to jurors in the courtroom.

“For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere,” Judd tweeted after news broke that Weinstein would be held in jail for 16 days until his March 11 sentencing date. “Thank you.”

Though #MeToo founder Tarana Burke said the verdict wasn’t her “personal victory,” through a written statement she stressed that “this case reminds us that sexual violence thrives on unchecked power and privilege,” and its “implications reverberate far beyond Hollywood and into the daily lives of all of us in the rest of the world.”

She continued: “Though today a man has been found guilty, we have to wonder whether anyone will care about the rest of us tomorrow. This is why we say #MeToo.”

Weinstein was further acquitted on two charges of predatory sexual assault — including one based on allegations from Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra — as well as rape in the first degree. Still, actress Ellen Barkin noted that “Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. No matter how hard the defense might try, he will remain a convicted rapist til the day he dies.”

Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen also spoke on the verdict, stating that it “marks a new era of justice” for “all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work.” She went on to praise accusers Sciorra, Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young before stressing her stance in solidarity with all assault survivors.

The Oscar-winning former head of The Weinstein Company and the subject of dozens of sexual harassment and assault claims initially faced five total counts in New York: two for predatory sexual assault, one for first-degree rape, one for third-degree rape, and one for a criminal sex act. The charges resulted from accusations that Weinstein raped Mann in a New York City hotel room in 2013, raped Sciorra at her apartment in the mid-’90s, and performed oral sex on Haley, who was a production assistant on Project Runway, of which The Weinstein Company was a producer, at his apartment in 2006.

Weinstein still faces sex crime charges in Los Angeles after one woman claimed he raped her and another alleged he sexually assaulted her over a two-day period in 2013.

Read on for more celebrity reactions to the Weinstein verdict.

Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

I applaud the women who bravely stepped forward to help forever alter the conversation around what they — and all of us — have to put up with. Gratified to see some justice being served here. #MeToo https://t.co/wR4f66uecj — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) February 24, 2020

May Harvey Weinstein spend what remains of his life behind bars, thinking about all the terrible crimes he committed against women and may find some measure of peace in his punishment. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 24, 2020

Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

The jury convicted Weinstein of 1 count of rape & 1 count of committing a criminal sexual act. He was acquitted on the charges of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a potential life sentence.https://t.co/6J16rDHUbN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 24, 2020

Weinstein terrorized and attacked women for decades. Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs. Sending so much love, support and most of all gratitude to Annabella Sciorra and all of the women who came forward. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

This is a victory for the brave survivors who spoke out against Weinstein. Our system so often silences survivors and delivers injustice, so we can’t let up in our fight to lift up survivors and hold predators who abuse their power fully accountable. https://t.co/8BVzpJB0Rg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020

Go up to a female stranger right now and tell her Weinstein guilty and watch her face, I just did it & it was amazing. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) February 24, 2020

Grateful to all the courageous victims -and the villages that supported them- for stepping up and sharing your painful experiences so #Weinstein would be held accountable. You have inspired and made a difference in the lives of many. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 24, 2020

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

