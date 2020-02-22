Billie Eilish wants Michael B. Jordan to be the next James Bond

Image zoom CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images

Who should take over for Daniel Craig as the new James Bond after No Time to Die? Billie Eilish has idea: Michael B. Jordan.

“Honestly, Michael B. Jordan would kill that s–t,” Eilish said earlier this week on Capital Breakfast. “I think he’d kill it.”

The upcoming 007 film No Time to Die marks Craig’s final film as the iconic spy after starring in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. And Eilish, fresh off her history-making sweep at the Grammys, recorded the theme song for the film, making her the youngest artist to ever do a James Bond theme song. She released the moody track earlier this month.

No Time to Die finds Craig‘s Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (played by Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

“He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life,” producer Barbara Broccoli said of Bond and Swann in EW’s recent No Time to Die cover story. “Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.” Added Seydoux: “S–t happens! Everything falls apart.”

No Time to Die hits theaters this April.

