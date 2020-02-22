Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter win NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is only eight years old and she’s already racking up the accomplishments.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter has won her first NAACP Image Award, it was announced on Friday. She’s honored for her song “Brown Skin Girl,” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack fro 2019’s The Lion King remake, winning Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, along with Beyoncé, WizKid, and Saint JHN.

The win is not only a big deal for Blue Ivy but also for Wizkid, who makes history as the first Nigerian artist to win that award. Blue Ivy was previously honored at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards when she took home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for the same song.

The NAACP Image Awards began announcing other early winners on Saturday including The Lion King: The Gift for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album, the single “Spirit” winning Outstanding Song – Traditional, Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album winning Outstanding Album and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special), and Beyoncé winning Outstanding Female Artist.

The rest of the winners will be announced during The NAACP Image Awards when the ceremony airs live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

