RuPaul will teach you how to werk your wigs in new MasterClass course

Professor RuPaul is in the house.

MasterClass announced Thursday it’s not only opening the library of all libraries, but a full-on drag university… well, sort of, as Emmy-winning performer RuPaul kicks off his new self-expression and personal authenticity class via the digital education company’s web service.

The drag superstar, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race host will partner with his longtime costume collaborator Zaldy and Drag Race season 2 runner-up Raven to teach their online students how to identify their personal strengths, cultivate a tribe, and tap into their inner frequencies to live their best lives.

Image zoom Courtesy of MasterClass

“For years I’ve said, ‘You’re born naked, and the rest is drag,’ meaning, everything you put on is in essence something that was built, and once you’re able to see yourself from outside of yourself, that’s when the party begins,” RuPaul says in the course’s trailer above, which he promises to teach “self-love, confidence, joy, lips, foundation, wigs, chiffon,” and “everything it takes to unleash the magic that makes you, you.”

On top of preaching methods of meditation, stillness, personal inventory, and seeking out mentors to assist your journey, RuPaul’s MasterClass sees the 59-year-old AJ and the Queen creator-star digging deep into his own past to recall his own personal traumas to reveal how he cultivated his process of self-betterment, dealing with shame, and overcoming hardships.

Image zoom Courtesy of MasterClass

“My childhood was very tumultuous and traumatic. My parents were always at war, so, my thinking was, this is all too much for me. Just wake me when it’s done,” RuPaul continues. “I realized I want to be present for my life, and it forced me to understand my own value…. you have to be present enough to know what feels right. In drag I feel so powerful. It is your life’s worth to shine. There is strength and power in you, but it’s up to you to realize it.”

In addition to RuPaul, MasterClass also offers courses from renowned figures in business, politics, culinary arts, sports, and entertainment, including Anna Wintour, Bob Iger, Gordon Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Christina Aguilera, David Sedaris, Serena Williams, and Margaret Atwood, among others.

RuPaul’s MasterClass is available now on the service’s website. Watch the trailer above.

