Chris Pratt has been face-to-face with a giant thumb (Thanos) and mutant dinosaurs in hit movies like Jurassic World and Guardians in the Galaxy, but nothing could have prepared him for what nearly happened during his recent shoot in Iceland. It’s a story only Expedia’s marketing department could have wished to conjure up.

Pratt told the story in full on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying he was shooting the upcoming film The Tomorrow War in Iceland on an actual glacier when he heard some bone-chilling news. “We shot on a glacier that has never before been shot on,” he said. “A couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure that had fallen down.”

Lovers frozen in time, you say? Where have I heard that before?

“They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn’t make it. They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found,” Pratt added.

Pratt was on Ellen promoting his upcoming Pixar movie Onward, in which he plays Barley Lightfoot, a magical creature who, with his brother voiced by Tom Holland, discover a wizard’s staff left for them by their late father. When a spell that would temporarily bring him back backfires, the siblings have to journey across the land to find the items needed to fully restore their dead father.

The Tomorrow War will hit theaters this Christmas and will feature Pratt in the sci-fi war project under the helm of Adam McKay. The story reportedly involves a future society that is under attack by an alien species. Under some level of desperation, the humans decide they must draft an army of soldiers from the past to help save the day. The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Pratt will also soon reprise his role as Owen Grady in the upcoming addition to the Jurrasic World franchise. The film set to hit theaters summer of 2021 is bringing back Jurassic Park OGs Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

“It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everyone together in Marvel,” Pratt also said during his appearance.

