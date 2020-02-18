Esther Scott, Dreamgirls and Boyz N the Hood actress, dies at 66

Esther Scott, the veteran character actress who appeared in films and TV shows including Boyz N the Hood, Dreamgirls, Transformers, and Beverly Hills 90210, died Feb. 14 in Santa Monica, Calif., after suffering a heart attack. She was 66.

A representative for her talent agency confirmed the news to EW.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

Scott got her start in Hollywood as a voice actress on the 1985 animated series Star Wars: Ewoks, where she brought to life the character of Shodu Warrick. She went on to appear on such popular shows as Full House; Ellen; Sister, Sister; The Geena Davis Show; and Hart of Dixie.

On the big screen, Scott’s credits covered a wide range including The Craft, Encino Man, Don Juan DeMarco, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Pursuit of Happyness, Gangster Squad, and The Birth of a Nation.

Related content: