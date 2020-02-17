Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Recess type TV Show

Jason Davis, best known for voicing the character of Mikey Blumberg on Disney Channel’s animated series Recess, died on Sunday at age 35.

While the cause of Davis’ death is unknown, his mother Nancy confirmed the news in a statement to various publications: “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Davis was the grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis, who made his fortune as chair of Davis Petroleum and as the owner of 20th Century Fox. Marvin also owned the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Calif. In addition to his role on Recess from 1997-2001, Davis appeared in several movies and TV shows as a kid including Roseanne, 7th Heaven, Rush Hour, and Beverly Hills Ninja. In 2010, Davis appeared on the fourth season of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew to treat his addiction to heroin, OxyContin, and Xanax.

At the time of his death, Davis was working on a TV show titled The Two Jasons. He was also the co-founder of Cure Addiction Now, an organization that helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse. For the past year and a half, he had dedicated himself to the foundation.

In addition to his mom Nancy, Davis is survived by his father Nebil Zarif; two brothers, Alexander and Brandon; and two half-sisters, Mariella and Isabella Rickel, from his mother’s second marriage.

