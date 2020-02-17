Drew Carey remembers former fiancée Amie Harwick, halts Price is Right production

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

The sudden death and alleged murder of therapist Amie Harwick has left Hollywood reeling.

In addition to her respected work as a sex and family therapist in the community, Harwick was once engaged to comedian and game show host Drew Carey. On Monday, a representative for Carey shared a statement with EW on his behalf. It read, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation. Thank you.”

In the wake of the news of the tragedy, Fremantle Media has also confirmed to EW that they have postponed production of The Price Is Right for this week. Carey has been host of the long-running game show since 2007, succeeding Bob Barker.

Harwick, who was 38, died on Saturday after reportedly falling from a balcony. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a former boyfriend of Harwick’s, whom they believe attacked her after a restraining order against him had expired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Carey was not the only Hollywood figure mourning Harwick’s death. Kelsey Darragh of E!’s Dating #NoFilter shared that Harwick was her therapist, writing, “We spoke in detail about my past history with domestic abuse. She dedicated her LIFE to helping women like me. Feels unreal.”

Australian model Emily Sears shared similar thoughts, writing, “I was so saddened to receive this news today. Dr Amie Harwick was my therapist. Her work changed my life. It’s truly heartbreaking that she passionately dedicated her life helping others heal from trauma and live freely. This shouldn’t have happened to her.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

