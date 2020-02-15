Caroline Flack, Love Island host, dies at 40

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Love Island host Caroline Flack died on Saturday. She was 40.

Her family confirmed to the BBC that she was found dead in her London flat, and a lawyer for the family said she took her own life. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said in a statement. “We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Best known for hosting the popular UK dating show Love Island, Flack had to step down from her hosting duties after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December. She was due to stand trial next month. Love Island then hired Laura Whitmore as her replacement.

Flack got her start as a TV personality by co-hosting the Saturday morning show TMi with Sam and Mark on CBBC in 2007. In addition to Love Island, Flack is also known for co-hosting The X factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

