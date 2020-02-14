The Flash, Vampire Diaries alum Rick Cosnett publicly comes out as gay in cheerful video

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rick Cosnett, who starred on The Flash and The Vampire Diaries, has come out as gay in an honest and cheerful post on Instagram.

The actor, best known for playing Iris’ (Candice Patton) love interest in the first season of The Flash as well as one of The Vampire Diaries‘ season 5 villains, shared the confessional video on Thursday with the caption, “Just me. Hello.”

“Hi everyone. Dramatic pause. I’m gay,” Cosnett says in the selfie video. “I just wanted everyone to know because I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don’t even know about from childhood and society and from just life.”

“Most of you probably already knew anyway,” he adds in the video, below. “That’s all I wanted to say.”

In addition to The Flash and The Vampire Diaries, Cosnett has also appeared on Quantico and the acclaimed Bolivian LGBTQ movie Tu Me Manques.

Related content: