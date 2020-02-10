YOU star Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke expecting first child after 'two miscarriages in a row'

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are going to be parents — but the road wasn’t an easy one.
In her pregnancy announcement on Instagram Monday morning, Kirke, a birth doula, shared a photo of her baby bump and revealed that she and her You actor husband of three years previously endured “two miscarriages in a row” before the current pregnancy, leading them to feel “ready to call it.”
“I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” wrote Kirke, who’s also mom to son Cassius Riley, born in 2009. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”
“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries,” she continued. “Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.”
Kirke addressed her unborn child in conclusion, writing, “You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”
The former Gossip Girl star, 33, began dating Kirke, 37, in 2014. They married in February 2017 during a small courthouse ceremony attended by the bride’s family members, including sisters Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke.
Lola shared a family snap from the day on Instagram with the caption, “When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called ‘Pants,’ as Cassius goes for ‘That Dude from #incubus‘ and Jemima experiments with ‘Off to Therapy!’ Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”
Badgley (who has studied the Bahá’í faith) opened up about his affection for his wife in a September 2018 interview with PEOPLE, saying, “I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love.”
“[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades — there are less and less people who can tell us this — but I think it has something to do with [divine] love,” added the star.
“You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove,” he added.
The star continued, “Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA. In pictures as a very young child, you exude it — a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.”
The baby on the way will be the first child for Badgley. Kirke shares Cassius with her ex-boyfriend, musician Morgan O’Kane.
