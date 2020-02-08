Robert Conrad, The Wild Wild West star, dies at 84

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Robert Conrad, the actor best known for starring in The Wild Wild West, died of heart failure in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday. He was 84.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” his family spokesman Jeff Ballard tells PEOPLE.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935, Conrad booked his first major role on Hawaiian Eye in 1959 after working as a milkman. He later took on the role of Secret Service agent James T. West in The Wild Wild West, which aired from 1965 to 1969. Other small screen credits include The D.A., Assignment: Vienna, Centennial and Baa Baa Black Sheep.

Along with his work on TV, he also made strides in the film world with roles in the More Wild Wild West, based on the series, Murph the Surf, The Lady in Red, and Samurai Cowboy. The 2002 movie Dead Above Ground featured his last onscreen appearance.

Conrad also found success as a recording artist under the moniker Bob Conrad during the ’50s and ’60s and received accolades over the course of his career like the Distinguished Service Award in Broadcasting and being inducted into the Stuntman’s Hall of Fame.

He is survived by 18 grandchildren and eight children which he shared with ex-wives LaVelda Fann and Joan Kenlay.

