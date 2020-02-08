Kumail Nanjiani's dad is so proud of his jacked body, he put it on socks

Team Coco/YouTube

No one is more proud of Kumail Nanjiani‘s new jacked body than his own father.

Remember that thirsty shirtless photo showing off his newly ripped body for Marvel’s The Eternals? Not only did it get him an unintentional free subscription to a porn site for an entire decade (true story!), but his father actually had socks made with Nanjiani’s transformed muscular torso on them.

“Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks,” Nanjiani tweeted along with two hilarious photos of the socks in question. Now this is giving new meaning to the term “fatherly pride!”

Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks. pic.twitter.com/35o1rbPeu5 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 8, 2020

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani previously wrote on Instagram when he first shared the thirst trap showing off the results of his year-long transformation to play Kingo in the Nov. 2020 movie. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

He added, “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s The Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

