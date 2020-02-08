Orson Bean, veteran actor and comedian, dies in traffic accident at 91

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Veteran actor Orson Bean has died at the age of 91.

The longtime TV, movie, and stage actor and comedian was walking in Venice, Calif., on Friday night when he was hit by one vehicle and fell. Bystanders then tried to warn a second driver, but he did not see Bean and also struck him. Police say the second collision was fatal.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed the fatality was Bean, and revealed that the accident is being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality.

“The car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told ABC7 Eyewitness News. “A second vehicle was coming up, was distracted by people trying to slow him down and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal.”

Bean enjoyed a long and healthy career in Hollywood with more than 100 TV and movie appearances since he began acting ing the 1950s. His best known credits are Miracle on 34th Street, Modern Family, Being John Malkovich, and a recurring role on Desperate Housewives. His most recent roles were in Superstore and The Equalizer 2.

Having been married for 27 years, Bean is survived by his wife Alley Mills.

