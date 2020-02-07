Matthew Perry uses the perfect Friends moment for his first Instagram post

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Could Matthew Perry‘s first Instagram post BE any more perfect?

On Thursday, the Friends alum joined Instagram — meaning all six Friends stars are now on the social media platform — and was welcomed with open arms by Lisa Kudrow and the rest of his former costars. And on Friday, he finally shared his first post that will make any Friends fan nostalgic.

Taken from “The One After the Super Bowl Part 2,” the clip shows Perry as Chandler dancing in a bathroom stall. Fans remember that’s the episode where Chandler’s date steals his clothes and leaves him naked in a restaurant bathroom, forcing him to use a stall door to cover himself as he makes his escape.

“This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram,” Perry wrote in the caption. “So, here we go… ”

And Jennifer Aniston had the perfect reaction to Perry finally joining Instagram as well. “I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm….oh crap,” Aniston wrote with the facepalm emoji. “Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF”

The biggest takeaway from all of this? Perry’s real friends call him “Matty.” The more you know!

