Twilight star Kellan Lutz's wife Brittany Gonzales suffers miscarriage at 6 months

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales have made the heartbreaking announcement that they have lost their baby 6 months into Brittany’s pregnancy.

Lutz, 34, shared the tragic news on Instagram Thursday, posting a black-and-white photo of his wife cradling her pregnant stomach.

“My wonder woman,” Lutz began. “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions.”

“Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level, but grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself,” Lutz continued. “In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!”

“God will restore,” Lutz continued, before going on to praise his wife.

“I love you @brittanylynnlutz. Thank you for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support. Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently.”

Lutz concluded his post by writing, “Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Lutz’s wife also shared the news, posting the same black-and-white maternity photo.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” Gonzales, 31, wrote.

Gonzales continued, noting fondly of the moments she shared with her unborn child.

RELATED: Dad-to-Be Kellan Lutz Is ‘So Excited’ to Have a Daughter on the Way: It’s a ‘Home Run’

“I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will,” Gonzales wrote.

“You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. 💔⁣”

Gonzales shared that she is not “ready to talk about what happened” and isn’t sure she ever will be.

RELATED: Kellan Lutz Believes in the Power of His Annual Vision Board: ‘My Wife Came That Next Year’

However, she is “grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time.”

“I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here,” she wrote.

“Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.”

Lutz and Gonzales first announced they were expecting in November 2019.

The Twilight actor shared the news that the two were expecting their first child together with an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day.

In the surprise post, Lutz and Gonzales wore sporting sherpa-lined denim jackets and holding up a third miniature version to signify their pregnancy.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” Lutz began the caption. “So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda 🙂 🙏”

He added eagerly, “Get here already 😇!!!! Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz!”⁣

In January, Lutz appeared on PEOPLE Now where he opened up about his desire to have a “big family.”

“I come from a big family. Brittany is an amazing wife. She’s going to be an amazing mother and I can’t wait to see what our girl looks like. I think it’s the coolest thing,” Lutz said proudly.

Lutz also said he was “super excited” about the prospect of becoming a father.

Gonzales’ pregnancy announcement came two years after the couple revealed they were married.

Related content: