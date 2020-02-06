Richard E. Grant ordered two-foot sculpture of idol Barbra Streisand's face

Everyone’s favorite Barbra Streisand stan is at it again. One of the pleasures of Richard E. Grant‘s Oscar campaign last season was seeing the Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor make contact with his lifelong idol. First, the legendary actress replied to a fan letter Grant had sent her during his childhood (which reduced him to tears), and then he capped it off by finally meeting her face-to-face at the Oscars. Now, Grant has upped the ante by ordering a two-foot sculpture of Streisand’s face.

“I’ve been a Barbra Streisand fan for over 50 years,” Grant announced in a Twitter video next to the finished sculpture. “When I saw her last summer, I told her I was having a sculpture made of her face. She said, ‘you’re insane.’ I said, ‘yeah I know.’ She said, ‘no, you’re insane.’ Here it is, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Grant also posted a selfie with the sculpture, specifically composed because Streisand “favours being filmed from her left side.”

Check out the tweets below, they almost need to be seen to be believed.

Commisioned a sculpture of @BarbraStreisand as I’ve been an avid fan for over half a century. It’s 2 foot tall and finally received it today!! pic.twitter.com/lvH7bnaZlw — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 6, 2020

Honouring @BarbraStreisand who favours being filmed from her left side. pic.twitter.com/GKnJSNW5Zm — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 6, 2020

