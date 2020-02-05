Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and more stars join fans in remembering late actor Kirk Douglas

Soon after news broke that actor Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103, celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the iconic star.
His son, Michael Douglas, confirmed his father’s death in a tribute posted to Instagram, writing, “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”
Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg remembered his bond with Douglas in a statement obtained by EW.
“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” Spielberg said. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”
Mitzi Gaynor, Douglas’ costar in the 1963 film For Love or Money, remembered working with him on the project in a Twitter post. “Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life,” she wrote. “Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Actor and director Rob Reiner, who appeared in the 1971 film Summertree, which Kirk produced, spoke to the late actor’s influence in breaking the Hollywood blacklist. “Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family,” Reiner tweeted.
Actor Ed Asner tweeted, “I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing.”
Veteran actors and former Star Trek stars George Takei and William Shatner also honored Douglas’ legacy on Twitter.
“An Academy Award-winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed,” Takei wrote on Wednesday.
“Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!” Shatner tweeted.
Twitter accounts for the Academy and late legend Humphrey Bogart said goodbye to Douglas as well. Bogart’s estate noted the close ties between former costars Douglas and Lauren Bacall, who was married to Bogart.
“The legendary Kirk Douglas has passed away. He studied acting with Lauren Bacall in New York City,” the Twitter account shared. “She introduced him to Warner Brothers producer Hal Wallis. In 2009, Kirk presented Lauren with her honorary Oscar. We send our condolences to the Douglas family. RIP Kirk Douglas.”
