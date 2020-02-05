Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and more stars join fans in remembering late actor Kirk Douglas

Soon after news broke that actor Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103, celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the iconic star.

His son, Michael Douglas, confirmed his father’s death in a tribute posted to Instagram, writing, “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg remembered his bond with Douglas in a statement obtained by EW.

“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” Spielberg said. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Mitzi Gaynor, Douglas’ costar in the 1963 film For Love or Money, remembered working with him on the project in a Twitter post. “Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life,” she wrote. “Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Actor and director Rob Reiner, who appeared in the 1971 film Summertree, which Kirk produced, spoke to the late actor’s influence in breaking the Hollywood blacklist. “Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family,” Reiner tweeted.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Actor Ed Asner tweeted, “I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing.”

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Veteran actors and former Star Trek stars George Takei and William Shatner also honored Douglas’ legacy on Twitter.

“An Academy Award-winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed,” Takei wrote on Wednesday.

“Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!” Shatner tweeted.

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Twitter accounts for the Academy and late legend Humphrey Bogart said goodbye to Douglas as well. Bogart’s estate noted the close ties between former costars Douglas and Lauren Bacall, who was married to Bogart.

“The legendary Kirk Douglas has passed away. He studied acting with Lauren Bacall in New York City,” the Twitter account shared. “She introduced him to Warner Brothers producer Hal Wallis. In 2009, Kirk presented Lauren with her honorary Oscar. We send our condolences to the Douglas family. RIP Kirk Douglas.”

The legendary Kirk Douglas has passed away. He studied acting with Lauren Bacall in New York City. She introduced him to Warner Brothers producer Hal Wallis. In 2009, Kirk presented Lauren with her honorary Oscar. We send our condolences to the Douglas family. RIP Kirk Douglas. pic.twitter.com/nc7UgEIHtC — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for putting his career on the line by defying the Hollywood Blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/snzoHPMtDr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 6, 2020

“I love you Spartacus, like the father I never had.” Antoninus

I did have a father and he LOVED you as the world loved you. Your Passion.Talent. Politics. Family. Art. Strength. I grew up with the Douglas boys. My love to Anne and all his family from mine. pic.twitter.com/nPlZIFQ7DW — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Hollywood doesn't make legends like Kirk Douglas anymore. Born into a Jewish immigrant family, his star rose In the golden age of film, when marquee lights were bright and movie houses palaces. My thoughts are with his family. May his memory be a blessing to them, and all of us. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas was a dear friend, a talented actor and a dedicated humanitarian. He was one of a kind

and we will miss him. — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas loved tennis. He attended many tournaments and I knew him back when I was playing junior tennis in the 1950s. He was a talented actor who truly loved his craft. He loved his family even more. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/lPUU2YqoGo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 6, 2020

Wow. 103 years strong. What a blessing! Today marks the end of an era of true Hollywood greatness. @imangelabassett and I send our love & prayers to the entire Douglas Family. RIP #KirkDouglas. — Courtney B. Vance (@CourtneyBVance) February 6, 2020

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

RIP #kirkdouglas I remember him walking into a lift in NYC, I was 21. After a few moments he looked up at me and said “how’s school son?” I said “good sir”. (I couldn’t tell him I never finished school.) What a moment, what a total legend he was. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) February 6, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

RIP Kirk Douglas https://t.co/BTWs4xOvW3 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) February 5, 2020

As an actor and an activist and a freaking LEGEND, very few stars got more mileage out of life than Kirk Douglas. 103 is spectacular and he always gave the sense that he was grateful for and appreciative of every second he got. #RIP https://t.co/BYDRSIB0ds — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the first box office stars of the silver screen, has died. He was 103.

A legend. Just an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/mNzZjPGpd4 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. End of an era doesn't cover it. pic.twitter.com/XzcF7wFmLR — 🥃Donald Clarke📽 (@DonaldClarke63) February 5, 2020

